Miami surgery on Sherwood Park man injured in trampoline accident ‘a success’

A young man from Sherwood Park who broke his neck in a trampoline accident had surgery done in Miami on Tuesday as part of a clinical trial.

Landon Smith, 20, was at a birthday party at Jump Park Trampoline in early 2017 when he did a front flip into a foam pit.

“As soon as I jumped in I could feel the concrete,” he told Global News in a January 2018 interview. “It felt like spinal shock — like two cymbals hit me in the head.”

He was paralyzed from the chest down. He spent more than seven months at the University of Alberta Hospital and the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital.

In September, the Smith family announced Landon had been accepted into the Schwann Cell Clinical Trial as part of the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. He was the first Canadian — and youngest person ever — to participate in the trial.

He left for the States in October 2018 to go through 12 weeks of medical tests and exercises ahead of the surgery.

In a statement on Tuesday, Landon’s mother Brenda Smith said the surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital took the estimated four hours.

“Doctors injected some 15,000,000 Schwann cells into Landon’s spinal column,” the family said.

“The surgery was considered a success, but it will still be several weeks before it can be determined if it provides Landon with improved bodily functions and movement.”

Landon’s parents, Brenda and Brian, were in Miami for Tuesday’s operation.

“It went really well,” Brenda said. “We feel so grateful that Landon had this opportunity.”

