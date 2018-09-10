Sherwood Park man injured in trampoline accident 1st Canadian to take part in U.S. paralysis clinic trial

Landon Smith, a Sherwood Park man injured at a trampoline park, will be the first Canadian — and youngest person ever — to participate in the Schwann Cell Clinical Trial as part of the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

Smith could spend 10 months in Miami receiving treatment in hopes of a full recovery.

The now 20-year-old was at a birthday party when he broke his neck doing a front flip into a foam pit at Jump Park Trampoline in early 2017.

“First jump in, my life changed immediately,” Smith said in an interview in January.

“As soon as I jumped in I could feel the concrete. It felt like spinal shock; like two cymbals hit me in the head.”

The once active, independent teen was paralyzed from the chest down. He spent more than seven months at the University of Alberta Hospital and the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital.

According to researchers at the Miami project to Cure Paralysis, Schwann cells are a “support” cell in the peripheral nervous system, which “includes all nerves going out to muscles, as well as sensory nerves coming from the muscles back to the spinal cord.”

The hope is that after a spinal cord injury, cell transplant will allow for regeneration of nerve fiber and insulate those nerve fibers to allow for signals to be sent through the nervous system and send appropriate electrical signals throughout the nervous system.

Smith will have the adult cells transplanted into the spinal cord injury site.

Smith’s mother Brenda also continues to lobby for changes to the way trampoline parks are regulated. There are no regulations for trampoline parks in Canada, but most facilities voluntarily follow standards set in the United States.

The family is also in the midst of a $15-million lawsuit against the trampoline park, but lawyers told Global News it could be years before the suit is cleared up in court.

