4-year-old breaks leg at New Westminster trampoline park

The parents of a four-year-old girl says their daughter was seriously injured at an Extreme Air Park in New Westminster on Saturday.

Father Jesse Charbonneau said his daughter was injured after a bad bounce on a trampoline.

READ MORE: Trampoline parks just aren’t safe. And trampolines aren’t either, doctors say

“I just noticed her kneel down and she wasn’t getting back up and then she just started freaking out,” he said.

She suffered a broken leg and fractured ankle.

The injury comes a week after another Metro Vancouver mom said her child was injured at an Extreme Air Park in Richmond. In January, a Victoria man died at the same Richmond location.

Charbonneau said staff at Extreme Air Park in New Westminster didn’t know how to help.

“I was trying to get help and they didn’t really have any staff that were trained to even assist me.” “I have first aid [training] and I could have provided that, but there was no [first-aid] room, no first-aid kit.”

The company has yet to respond to a request for comment.

WATCH: Extreme air parks in question after fatal accident

This isn’t the first time Extreme Air Park has faced scrutiny.

Last week, a Metro Vancouver mother took to Facebook to say her three-year-old son fell six feet, right through a trampoline.

Ravi Gill-Douglas said, “no one at the front desk seemed to be able to help, have a sense of urgency or know what to do.”

Gill-Douglas said she was thankful that her son wasn’t seriously injured.

Earlier this year, Victoria father Jay Greenwood died after he performed a series of “acrobatic manoeuvres” at the Extreme Air Park in Richmond.

Some doctors have expressed concern about the safety of trampolines and trampoline parks.

“We’ve seen reports from our colleagues, both in our health authority, also around the province, that they’re seeing a significant number of injuries come out of trampoline parks,” Dr. Emily Newhouse, medical health officer with Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), told Global News following Greenwood’s death.

Newhouse thinks it’s time for new rules around trampoline parks.

“We think we maybe should be examining whether we need some sort of regulation for these.”

— With files from Jesse Ferreras and Nadia Stewart