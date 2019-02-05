Judge to rule on whether Halifax taxi driver will face sexual assault trial

A judge will rule later this month on whether to commit a former Halifax taxi driver to stand trial for sexual assault, as he awaits the continuation of his high-profile retrial in a separate sex assault allegation.

Crown and defence lawyers made legal arguments on Tuesday in Halifax provincial court in an alleged 2012 incident involving Bassam Al-Rawi.

Judge Amy Sakalauskas reserved her decision until Feb. 21.

Police had decided in March 2013 there was insufficient evidence to charge Al-Rawi, but they took another look at the file in 2017 and decided there were grounds for a sexual assault charge.

There is a publication ban in place on the evidence that was presented at the preliminary inquiry, which began Monday.

Al-Rawi is also facing a retrial on a charge of sexual assault in connection with a separate incident in May 2015, after an unconscious woman was found in the back seat of a cab naked from the waist down.