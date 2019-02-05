Warm weather, blocked catch basins cause several Ottawa streets to flood

Tuesday morning’s warmer weather caused several delays across the city as commuters had to battle not only slick, icy roads but also giant puddles of melted snow.

According to Coun. Catherine McKenney, the city has deployed all its resources to combat the slippery conditions, both on roads and sidewalks. Machines have been sent out to plow and salt sidewalks and side streets to add some traction to the roads.

A record 101.8 cm of snow fell on the capital throughout January. As a result of the warmer temperatures, deep puddles have formed on several roads in the city due to blocked catch basins.

McKenney says the city has sent out teams to focus on clearing the catch basins to drain the water that has gathered on the streets.

The city is also asking anyone who is able to help staff by clearing blocked catch basins near their homes.

It’s all hands on deck for #OttCity crews salting and sanding sidewalks & side streets, as well as clearing catch basins. With 94,000 catch basins in #OttCity, you can help by clearing the ones near your home of snow & ice as best as you can. — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) February 5, 2019

Some residents in the area have concerns that some of their smaller cars might have difficulty navigating the flooding that has occurred, trapping some in their homes.

Hey @ottawacity our street is so flooded we can’t drive down it, and the storm drains are buried behind giant snow banks. What can be done about this so our tiny cars can get us safely out of the house and in to work today? #ottcity pic.twitter.com/CM4xb3PiPp — Lauren (@laurentheresaw) February 5, 2019

School buses in the city were cancelled Tuesday morning as a result of the poor road conditions and the on-ramp to the Queensway eastbound at Woodroffe was also closed due to flooding.

Due to icy road conditions in residential and rural road ways all school buses & school vans are cancelled for today Tuesday February 5th,2019. Schools are open, however parents/guardians are responsible for transportation of students attending open schools at the end of the day. — OSTA (@OttSchoolBus) February 5, 2019