Warm weather, blocked catch basins cause several Ottawa streets to flood

Tuesday morning’s warmer weather caused several delays across the city as commuters had to battle not only slick, icy roads but also giant puddles of melted snow.
According to Coun. Catherine McKenney, the city has deployed all its resources to combat the slippery conditions, both on roads and sidewalks. Machines have been sent out to plow and salt sidewalks and side streets to add some traction to the roads.
READ MORE: High temperatures cause winter thaw, basement flooding in Toronto
A record 101.8 cm of snow fell on the capital throughout January. As a result of the warmer temperatures, deep puddles have formed on several roads in the city due to blocked catch basins.
McKenney says the city has sent out teams to focus on clearing the catch basins to drain the water that has gathered on the streets.
The city is also asking anyone who is able to help staff by clearing blocked catch basins near their homes.
WATCH: Global News Morning weather forecast for February 5
Some residents in the area have concerns that some of their smaller cars might have difficulty navigating the flooding that has occurred, trapping some in their homes.
School buses in the city were cancelled Tuesday morning as a result of the poor road conditions and the on-ramp to the Queensway eastbound at Woodroffe was also closed due to flooding.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.