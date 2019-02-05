OPP say elderly women robbed of jewelry while out for walk in Simcoe

Provincial police are looking for suspects after they say an elderly woman using a walker in Simcoe was robbed of a bracelet, a necklace, and her 65-year-old wedding band.

Investigators say the incident happened sometime between 4:45 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The woman was using her walker on Robinson Street in the Norfolk County community when police say an older black vehicle driven by a man pulled up beside her, and two women got out.

Norfolk County OPP say the women took the victim’s jewelry, yet gave her two large gold chains. The suspects ran back the vehicle and left in an unknown direction.

One of the suspects is described as roughly five feet tall with darker skin complexion, while the second is described as a dark-skinned female.

The bracelet, described as yellow gold with alternating emerald and diamond squares circling around the entire wrist, is said to be worth $2,000. The necklace, worth about $700, is described as having a wide yellow gold heart shape, with diamond chips embedded on the edge of the pendant. The wedding band is also described as being wide and yellow gold, with diamond chips wrapping all the way around it.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact OPP at 1 888 310 1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477 (TIPS).