North Shore Rescue searching for three hikers on Cypress Mountain

North Shore Rescue (NSR) was busy looking for three hikers on Cypress Mountain on Monday night.
Team Leader Mike Danks said NSR received a call about hikers who were lost on the St. Marks Trail at around 5 p.m.
He said they may be separated from one another.
He also believes they may be from Mexico and between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.
There is urgency to find them because it’s about -7 degrees Celsius in North Vancouver tonight.
