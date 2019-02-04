North Shore Rescue
February 4, 2019 10:24 pm

North Shore Rescue searching for three hikers on Cypress Mountain

By Reporter  CKNW

Snowboarders ride a chairlift at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

North Shore Rescue (NSR) was busy looking for three hikers on Cypress Mountain on Monday night.

Team Leader Mike Danks said NSR received a call about hikers who were lost on the St. Marks Trail at around 5 p.m.

Coverage of North Shore Rescue on Globalnews.ca:

He said they may be separated from one another.

He also believes they may be from Mexico and between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.

READ MORE: North Shore Rescue deployed to Mount Seymour for pair of lost hikers

There is urgency to find them because it’s about -7 degrees Celsius in North Vancouver tonight.

  • This story will be updated as more details become available

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cypress mountain hiker rescue
cypress mountain hikers
hiker rescue cypress mountain
North Shore
north shore hiker
North Shore Rescue
NSR
st. marks trail

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.