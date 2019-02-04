Jury hears Jamie Bacon instructed associate to commit murder

The trial of Jamie Bacon began at B.C. Supreme Court on Monday.

Bacon is accused of counselling to commit murder against Dennis Karbovanec, an associate in the drug trade.

In opening statements on Monday, the Crown said Bacon instructed an associate, who can only be identified as “CD,” to kill Karbovanec.

Crown said Bacon wanted him dead because Karbovanec wasn’t making as much money in the drug trade due to his use of Oxycontin and relations with young girls.

CD agreed to the killing so he could be cleared of his debts to Bacon.

According to the Crown, Karbovanec was shot near a cul-de-sac in Mission, B.C. on New Year’s Eve 2008 but managed to escape despite his injuries.

The gun was thrown in a nearby creek. In early 2009, a toddler out for a walk with her mother found some bullets in the creek. Nine years later, another child found the gun allegedly used in the shooting while playing in the creek.

The jury trial is expected to last about 10 weeks.

Due to a publication ban, some witness names and other information can’t be published.