‘Captain Marvel’ trailer: Brie Larson’s superhero flies high in teaser

Marvel and Disney offered viewers of the 2019 Super Bowl a chance to take another glimpse at Captain Marvel, which hits theatres in March.

The short trailer didn’t reveal much but it did show Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, attempting to save Earth from intergalactic conflict.

The 30-second trailer begins with Carol Danvers getting ready to hop in a jet. She says she’s ready to go “higher, further, and faster.”

READ MORE: ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer — Brie Larson packs a punch

From there, the trailer cuts to action-packed clips and the voice of an almost robotic female can be heard saying, “higher, faster, further” repeatedly.

Larson’s Danvers is confirmed to play a role in Avengers: Endgame, which is released in April.

WATCH BELOW: Higher, faster, stronger: Brie Larson shines (literally) in new Captain Marvel trailer

When the movie opens on March 8, Captain Marvel will be Marvel Studios first female-led film, something critics say was long overdue.

READ MORE: ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer — Bear witness to Brie Larson’s superhero powers

Captain Marvel is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Clark Gregg, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Mckenna Grace, Robert Kazinsky, Annette Bening, Vik Sahay, Colin Ford, and Chuku Modu.

Captain Marvel will be released on March 8.

Watch the trailer in the video above.