‘Captain Marvel’ trailer: Brie Larson packs a punch

Brie Larson packs a punch in the first female-led Captain Marvel film.

Marvel Studios unveiled the second trailer for the upcoming superhero film during the NFL’s Monday Night Football.

And it wasn’t long before Larson’s character, Carol Danvers, brought some hurt.

Samuel L. Jackson, in his role as Nick Fury, explains the difference between Skrulls and Krees, two alien civilizations featured in the film. Annette Bening appears as the Kree who rescued Danvers so she could live “longer, stronger, superior.”

Fury asks Carol: “So, Skrulls are the bad guys? And you’re a Kree, a race of noble warriors?”

“Heroes,” she corrects him. “Noble warrior heroes.”

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the latest trailer for the Marvel film.

our captain marvel is breathtaking.. she's SO beautiful! pic.twitter.com/X9k4X0uzO6 — erix (@thorsparker) December 4, 2018

We deserve to see this magic team in A4! #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/eccqJNXyue — irem but asgardian (@iremofasgard) December 4, 2018

Nick Fury has his priorities right in the latest #CaptainMarvel trailer 😻 pic.twitter.com/yBKqXGXFxx — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 4, 2018

*Enters movie theatre for Captain Marvel screaming 'God is a Woman'* — Cy Danvers ︽✵︽ (@MissFayeReacts) December 4, 2018

https://twitter.com/Donovan72200032/status/1069968577099382791

“She has an ego, in a healthy way. She doesn’t have an unrealistic expectation of herself, she just owns that she’s really good and really skilled. Which feels good to play.“ omg #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/s2mAgLxOoa — ✵ Captain Marvel News ✵ (@CaptMarvelNews) December 4, 2018

Before the trailer was released, Disney also shared a new poster for the movie, showing a glowing Danvers.

Check out the new poster and tune-in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. pic.twitter.com/zAxKhJZ0YW — Disney (@Disney) December 3, 2018

The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is due in theatres in March.

