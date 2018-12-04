‘Captain Marvel’ trailer: Brie Larson packs a punch

Brie Larson packs a punch in the first female-led Captain Marvel film.
Marvel Studios unveiled the second trailer for the upcoming superhero film during the NFL’s Monday Night Football.
And it wasn’t long before Larson’s character, Carol Danvers, brought some hurt.
Samuel L. Jackson, in his role as Nick Fury, explains the difference between Skrulls and Krees, two alien civilizations featured in the film. Annette Bening appears as the Kree who rescued Danvers so she could live “longer, stronger, superior.”
Fury asks Carol: “So, Skrulls are the bad guys? And you’re a Kree, a race of noble warriors?”
“Heroes,” she corrects him. “Noble warrior heroes.”
Fans took to Twitter to discuss the latest trailer for the Marvel film.
Before the trailer was released, Disney also shared a new poster for the movie, showing a glowing Danvers.
The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is due in theatres in March.
