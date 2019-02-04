Halifax police charge pedestrian after collision on Cornwallis St.

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 62-year-old man after he was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.
Police say a pedestrian was crossing Cornwallis Street in the 5500 block when he was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lane at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The Halifax man was taken by ambulance to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
He was ticketed with crossing a roadway outside of a crosswalk zone and failing to yield to traffic.
