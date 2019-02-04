Crime
Male injured after shooting in Mississauga

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police investigate a shooting at Acorn Place near Hwy 403 and Hurontario on Feb. 4, 2019.

Adam Dabrowski/Global News
Peel Regional Police are looking for suspects following a shooting in Mississauga late Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call around 11 p.m. on Acorn Place near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was initially transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but his injuries were upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or any suspect description.

