Male injured after shooting in Mississauga
A A
Peel Regional Police are looking for suspects following a shooting in Mississauga late Sunday evening.
Police responded to a call around 11 p.m. on Acorn Place near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street.
Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
READ MORE: Man in police-involved shooting in Smithville facing additional charges
He was initially transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but his injuries were upgraded to non-life-threatening.
Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or any suspect description.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.