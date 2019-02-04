Male injured after shooting in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are looking for suspects following a shooting in Mississauga late Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call around 11 p.m. on Acorn Place near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Man in police-involved shooting in Smithville facing additional charges

He was initially transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but his injuries were upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or any suspect description.

#PRP in the area of Acorn Pl in #Mississauga for a shooting. One victim has been located suffering from apparent gun shot wounds. Victim being transported to a trauma centre. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) February 4, 2019