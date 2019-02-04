Super Bowl LIII may have been sleepy, but it broke plenty of records

Super Bowl LIII may go down in history not just for what happened on the field, but also what didn’t.

There was just one touchdown throughout the whole game that saw the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams by 10 points.

The unusual lack of scoring was one of several reasons this year’s event broke records.

Here’s a look at how the 2019 Super Bowl made history:

The overall point total of 16 — 13 Patriots, 3 Rams — was the lowest of any Super Bowl in NFL history.

The Patriots’ Tom Brady, no stranger to breaking records, claimed his sixth victory at the Super Bowl, which is also a league first.

At 41, Tom Brady is also the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

The Patriots hold the record for number of Super Bowl appearances, at 11. They are tied with Pittsburgh for number of wins (six).

The Patriots’ Bill Belichick is the oldest Super Bowl-winning coach at age 66.

The Rams earned the dubious distinction of being tied with the ’72 Miami Dolphins for scoring the fewest points in a Super Bowl.

Both teams set records for fewest touchdowns — one for New England and none for L.A.

The Rams’ Johnny Hekker’s 65-yard punt was also longest in Super Bowl history.

