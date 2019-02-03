Adults learn to ice skate at Kingston’s Market Square

The skating rink at Market Square in Kingston was blocked off Sunday morning for adults who were learning to skate.

Sarah Wurtele was among those lacing up her skates as she prepared herself to step on the ice after 22 years.

“I stopped skating when I was 10, and this is my first time skating since then,” Wurtele told Global News.

When she first got on the ice, “it was dread,” Wurtele said. “I thought I was going to fall but I haven’t fallen yet.”

This is a feeling many adults shared at the second annual adult skating class, which was part of Kingston’s Feb Fest.

“I think it’s great that they have it for adults because a lot of programs are geared towards kids, but there’s not that many for adults, and we feel embarrassed,” said Wurtele. “We feel self-conscious trying to learn how to skate, especially around young kids.”

Veteran skating instructor Lynn Grivich was teaching adults to skate at the event.

“We’re getting a great response,” Grivich said. “There’s a lot of newcomers to Kingston that have perhaps never skated before.”

The event brought about 25 adults to Market Square, half of whom were, like Wurtele, starting from scratch.

Grivich says she finds “a lot of satisfaction seeing just how nervous and stiff they are when they initially come on to the ice and then gradually start relaxing.”

Global News asked Grivich to provide some pointers for new skaters.

She says the most common mistake people make is that they push the blade forward instead of pushing from the side.

“You’re pushing and bending from side to side,” said Grivich.

She also adds that the most important tip of all is to relax, something that sounds simple but is usually the hardest for those new to the ice.