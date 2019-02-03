Canada
February 3, 2019 8:35 am

Airdrie RCMP looking for woman missing since last week

By Digital Journalist  Global News
Airdrie RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing since last week.

Thirty-four-year-old Heather Brownlees was last seen at her Crossfield home on January 31.

RCMP said there is a general concern for her well-being.

Brownlees is described as Caucasian, 5’6″ tall, with a slim build, brown hair and eyes, with a flower tattoo on her ankle.

She is believed to be driving a silver 2007 PT Cruiser with the Alberta plate BNY-6395.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at  403-945-7267 or at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

