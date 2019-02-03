Man in serious condition after targeted shooting in Burnaby

A 39-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after what RCMP are calling a targeted shooting late Saturday night in Burnaby.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. near the corner of Smith Avenue and Price Street.

Burnaby RCMP have the area cordoned off while they investigate.

Police confirm their investigation points to this being a targeted shooting, and the general public is not at risk.

A beige-coloured sedan had been observed leaving the area at about the same time of the shooting.

The RCMP is asking that anyone with information about this incident, or who was in the area and has dash camera or cell phone footage, contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-5007.