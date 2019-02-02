QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, February 2, 2019

SYDNEY, N.S. – Egor Serdyuk scored twice and had the shootout winner as the Victoriaville Tigres edged the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 3-2 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 41 saves for Victoriaville (20-28-3).

Derek Gentile and Mitchell Balmas scored for the Screaming Eagles (31-15-4).

William Grimard kicked out 25 shots for Cape Breton.

The Tigres went 2 for 4 on the power play and the Screaming Eagles were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

OCEANIC 6 REMPARTS 0

QUEBEC CITY — Tristan Berube stopped all 24 shots he faced as Rimouski shut out the Remparts.

D’Artagnan Joly and Dmitry Zavgorodniy had two goals apiece for the Oceanic (34-14-3), while Nathan Ouellet and Jimmy Huntington also scored.

Kyle Jessiman combined with Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo for 25 saves for Quebec (22-19-10).

—

DRAKKAR 5 SAGUENEENS 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Alex D’Orio turned aside all 20 shots against as the Drakkar blanked Chicoutimi.

Yaroslav Alexeyev scored twice for Baie-Comeau (37-10-3) and Thomas Ethier had the eventual winner late in the first period. Nathan Legare and Pascal Corbeil also scored for the Drakkar.

Daniel Moody kicked out 45 shots for Chicoutimi (26-18-7).

—

PHOENIX 6 ISLANDERS 4

CHARLOTTETOWN — Jaxon Bellamy put away the winner 1:36 into the third period as Sherbrooke downed the Islanders.

Samuel Poulin, Alex-Olivier Voyer, Ryan DaSilva, Felix Robert and Bobby Dow also scored for the Phoenix (28-20-2).

Hunter Drew, Thomas Casey, Lukas Cormier and Brett Budgell supplied the offence for Charlottetown (28-20-2).

—

MOOSEHEADS 4 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. —Samuel Asselin’s goal at the 4:33 mark of the third period was the winner as Halifax doubled the Wildcats.

Jared McIsaac, Raphael Lavoie and Keith Getson rounded out the attack for the Mooseheads (36-11-3).

Mika Cyr and Jeremy McKenna scored for Moncton (26-18-7).

—

FOREURS 4 TITAN 3

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Julien Tessier struck twice as the Foreurs slipped past Acadie-Bathurst.

Maxence Guenette had the game-winning goal for Val-d’Or (16-30-5) at 14:46 of the third period. Jacob Gaucher also scored for the Foreurs.

Anderson MacDonald, Jesse Sutton and William Champagne scored for the Titan (7-41-2).

—

ARMADA 5 SEA DOGS 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Antoine Demers had a hat trick as the Armada beat Saint John.

Tyler Hylland had the winner and Simon Pinard also scored Blainville-Boisbriand (19-31-1).

Brady Burns scored for the Sea Dogs (11-36-4).

—

HUSKIES 3 OLYMPIQUES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Joel Teasdale had a pair of goals, including the power-play winner, as the Huskies topped Gatineau.

Felix Bibeau also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (44-7-1).

Giordano Finoro scored for the Olympiques (18-27-5).

—