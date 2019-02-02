Power outages widespread across several Edmonton neighbourhoods
A power outage affected several Edmonton neighbhourhoods Saturday afternoon.
The affected areas included downtown west to Westmount and Inglewood on the north side of the river.
Several areas south of the river were also affected including parts of Bonnie Doon, Strathern, and Holyrood.
Global News has learned the Kinsmen Rec Centre was also affected by the outage and was evacuated as a precaution.
In a tweet, Epcor said it was aware of the areas affected and working on a repair.
The outage comes on the same day the City of Edmonton is under an extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada.
There’s no word on when the power will be restored to those areas.
More to come…
