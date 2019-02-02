Canada
February 2, 2019 4:19 pm

IN PHOTOS: Edmonton’s Chinese Catholic Parish celebrates Year of the Pig with traditional carnival

By

Edmonton's Chinese Catholic Parish celebrates the Year of the Pig.

Global News
Celebrations to ring in the Year of the Pig got off to an early start Saturday at Edmonton’s Chinese Catholic Parish.

This marks the 20th year the church has hosted a lunar new year celebration.

Hundreds of people enjoyed a wide variety of activities, including music and dancing, martial arts displays and, of course, food.

WATCH: Sandy Lai and Hannah Siu discuss some of the events taking place at the Chinese Catholic Parish this weekend

“In Chinese culture, the new year is a very big deal. we don’t really celebrate just the day; traditionally, it’s a month-long event,” said Sandy Lai, a spokesperson for the Chinese Catholic Parish.

“(Lunar) new year is all about bringing people together so our parish decided instead of everyone celebrating by themselves, let’s bring them together and then invite neighbours. Why not invite the whole city?”

READ MORE: Calgary students ring in Year of the Pig by celebrating Chinese inventions

The Year of the Pig officially begins on Feb. 5.

It’s estimated that over one billion people worldwide celebrate the holiday.

