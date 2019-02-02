2 Toronto men charged in connection with up to 50 alleged LCBO thefts

Toronto police say two men have been charged in connection with up to 50 different alleged thefts at LCBO stores.

Police said they were called to an LCBO near Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street on Jan. 16 with reports of a robbery.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located two suspects in a vehicle, and after a brief pursuit, both of them were arrested.

Police said that after further investigation, officers believe the suspects are connected to 50 alleged LCBO thefts, with the merchandise reported missing totalling a “substantial” value.

Dennis James, 25, and Nathaniel Snowden, 31, both of Toronto, face numerous charges.

Some of the charges include theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and failure to comply with probation.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.

Anyone with information about these alleged thefts is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.