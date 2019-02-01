Bail hearing waived, jury trial elected for woman accused of shooting airsoft gun at police

A woman accused of threatening to kill first responders and firing at them with an airsoft gun is seeking a judge-and-jury trial after waiving her right to a bail hearing.

Morgan Maryanne Connors, 25, of Dartmouth, NS is facing 13 charges stemming from an incident after a single-vehicle collision in Dieppe, NB Jan. 5.

Martin Goguen, Connors’ lawyer, elected a trial for the accused in Court of Queen’s Bench during a brief court appearance Friday.

Connors was expected for a bail hearing after it was first postponed Jan. 18, because she was still in hospital as a result of the incident.

At that time, she appeared in court via telephone for a second time. The judge told her she’d be taken into police custody when she was released from hospital.

During Friday’s appearance, Connors’ didn’t speak more than to say she understood what was happening, and thanking the judge after the hearing was over.

She was taken back into custody. A date for preliminary inquiry, which will determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial, is expected to be set Feb. 21.

The Crown prosecutor in the case said the prelim could last two weeks.

RCMP say firefighters and paramedics, who were first to arrive on scene of the collision off Adélard-Savoie Boulevard, reported shots being fired at them.

Police say when they arrived, Connors’ continued threatening actions, and an RCMP member shot her.

Connors is also accused of shooting a firearm at an RCMP officer during her arrest.

She was the only person injured as a result of the incident.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.

Morgan Maryanne Connors, 25, is facing the following charges:

2 counts of pointing a firearm (Airsoft gun)

Using a firearm (Airsoft gun) while committing the offence of uttering threats to kill

2 counts of uttering threats to kill

Discharging an air gun with intent

Discharging a firearm with intent

Discharging a firearm (Airsoft gun) while being reckless to the life or safety of another person

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles)

Possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles) in a motor vehicle

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution