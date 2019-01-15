Crime
January 15, 2019 1:12 pm
Updated: January 15, 2019 1:27 pm

N.S. woman charged with threatening to kill first responders following Dieppe, N.B. shooting

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP respond to an "ongoing incident" in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday, Jan 5, 2019.

Submitted: Wade Perry
A woman from Dartmouth, N.S., has been charged with firing a weapon and threatening to kill first responders following a shooting in Dieppe earlier this month.

In a press release on Tuesday, New Brunswick RCMP said Morgan Maryanne Connors, 25, is facing the following charges:

  • 2 counts of pointing a firearm (Airsoft gun)
  • Using a firearm (Airsoft gun) while committing the offence of uttering threats to kill
  • 2 counts of uttering threats to kill
  • Discharging an air gun with intent
  • Discharging a firearm with intent
  • Discharging a firearm (Airsoft gun) while being reckless to the life or safety of another person
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles)
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles) in a motor vehicle
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

The charges relate to an incident in Dieppe, N.B., on Jan. 5, when first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash where a car had gone off the road on Adélard-Savoie Boulevard.

Firefighters and paramedics were the first to arrive, and reported to police that shots were being fired at them,” RCMP said in the news release.

RCMP say officers arrived and encountered continued threatening actions from the driver, and an RCMP member discharged their firearm.

The woman was injured and sent to hospital as a result. There were no other injuries.

Connors was brought before a judge by way of a tele-remand on Tuesday. She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Friday for a bail hearing.

