N.S. woman charged with threatening to kill first responders following Dieppe, N.B. shooting

A woman from Dartmouth, N.S., has been charged with firing a weapon and threatening to kill first responders following a shooting in Dieppe earlier this month.
In a press release on Tuesday, New Brunswick RCMP said Morgan Maryanne Connors, 25, is facing the following charges:
The charges relate to an incident in Dieppe, N.B., on Jan. 5, when first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash where a car had gone off the road on Adélard-Savoie Boulevard.
“Firefighters and paramedics were the first to arrive, and reported to police that shots were being fired at them,” RCMP said in the news release.
RCMP say officers arrived and encountered continued threatening actions from the driver, and an RCMP member discharged their firearm.
The woman was injured and sent to hospital as a result. There were no other injuries.
Connors was brought before a judge by way of a tele-remand on Tuesday. She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Friday for a bail hearing.
