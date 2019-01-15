N.S. woman charged with threatening to kill first responders following Dieppe, N.B. shooting

A woman from Dartmouth, N.S., has been charged with firing a weapon and threatening to kill first responders following a shooting in Dieppe earlier this month.

In a press release on Tuesday, New Brunswick RCMP said Morgan Maryanne Connors, 25, is facing the following charges:

2 counts of pointing a firearm (Airsoft gun)

Using a firearm (Airsoft gun) while committing the offence of uttering threats to kill

2 counts of uttering threats to kill

Discharging an air gun with intent

Discharging a firearm with intent

Discharging a firearm (Airsoft gun) while being reckless to the life or safety of another person

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles)

Possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles) in a motor vehicle

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

The charges relate to an incident in Dieppe, N.B., on Jan. 5, when first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash where a car had gone off the road on Adélard-Savoie Boulevard.

“Firefighters and paramedics were the first to arrive, and reported to police that shots were being fired at them,” RCMP said in the news release.

RCMP say officers arrived and encountered continued threatening actions from the driver, and an RCMP member discharged their firearm.

The woman was injured and sent to hospital as a result. There were no other injuries.

Connors was brought before a judge by way of a tele-remand on Tuesday. She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Friday for a bail hearing.