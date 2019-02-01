Two B.C. teachers save life of Grade 8 student

Two teachers at a high school in Oliver, B.C. are being credited with saving the life of a Grade 8 student.

Southern Okanagan Secondary School said a student went into cardiac arrest during gym class on Wednesday morning, and that CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) were used to save him.

The AED was purchased six years ago and had never been used until this week.

Two teachers at Southern Okanagan Secondary School in #Oliver being credited with saving the life of a grade 8 student when he went into cardiac arrest during gym class Wednesday morning. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/VFIZwX3Ih1 — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) February 1, 2019

The boy was reportedly flown to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

WATCH BELOW: (Aired Dec. 11, 2018) Learning CPR and the Heimlich manoeuver from St. John Ambulance

Southern Okanagan Secondary School principal Tracy Harrington praises the actions of two of her teachers, crediting them w saving a gr. 8 student’s life. The boy, who went into cardiac arrest, was flown to BC Children’s Hospital where he’s said to be recovering. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/7VPEC3kRGK — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) February 1, 2019

“Our boys, our teachers, they were amazing in this scenario,” South Okanagan Secondary School principal Tracy Harrington said. “They’re amazing anyway, but the way they acted so quickly and professionally, they made the difference in that child’s life.”

Harrington said as far as she knows, the boy is doing OK and is recovering.