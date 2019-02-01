Two B.C. teachers save life of Grade 8 student
Two teachers at a high school in Oliver, B.C. are being credited with saving the life of a Grade 8 student.
Southern Okanagan Secondary School said a student went into cardiac arrest during gym class on Wednesday morning, and that CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) were used to save him.
The AED was purchased six years ago and had never been used until this week.
The boy was reportedly flown to B.C. Children’s Hospital.
WATCH BELOW: (Aired Dec. 11, 2018) Learning CPR and the Heimlich manoeuver from St. John Ambulance
“Our boys, our teachers, they were amazing in this scenario,” South Okanagan Secondary School principal Tracy Harrington said. “They’re amazing anyway, but the way they acted so quickly and professionally, they made the difference in that child’s life.”
Harrington said as far as she knows, the boy is doing OK and is recovering.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.