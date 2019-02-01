Canada
February 1, 2019 4:34 pm
Updated: February 1, 2019 5:48 pm

Two B.C. teachers save life of Grade 8 student

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Southern Okanagan Secondary School teachers Mike Russo and Steve Podmorow are being credited with saving the life of a student, who went into cardiac arrest Wednesday morning.

Global News
A A

Two teachers at a high school in Oliver, B.C. are being credited with saving the life of a Grade 8 student.

Southern Okanagan Secondary School said a student went into cardiac arrest during gym class on Wednesday morning, and that CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) were used to save him.

This is the automated external defibrillator (AED) that the teachers used, along with their CPR skills, to save the student\’s life.

Global News

The AED was purchased six years ago and had never been used until this week.

The boy was reportedly flown to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

WATCH BELOW: (Aired Dec. 11, 2018) Learning CPR and the Heimlich manoeuver from St. John Ambulance

“Our boys, our teachers, they were amazing in this scenario,” South Okanagan Secondary School principal Tracy Harrington said. “They’re amazing anyway, but the way they acted so quickly and professionally, they made the difference in that child’s life.”

Harrington said as far as she knows, the boy is doing OK and is recovering.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AED
BC Children's Hospital
Cardiac Arrest
CPR
Defibrillator
High school student
Okanagan
south okanagan
South Okanagan Secondary School
Student

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.