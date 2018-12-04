Saskatoon boys perform CPR, save grandmother’s life

Two Saskatoon boys were honoured at a ceremony on Tuesday morning for saving their grandmother’s life.

Kian Wu, 10, and his brother Greyson, 7, started CPR on their grandmother, Patti Chatterson, after she had a cardiac arrest on the morning of Nov. 10.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan woman performs CPR on newborn, then gives birth to two more

The 62-year-old was successfully resuscitated due to the efforts of her grandsons as well as paramedics, who defibrillated her four times.

Greyson said it was hard to stay brave as he was sad, scared and nervous.

“There was no sign of breathing, and we checked her pulse and no sign of a heartbeat so my brother and me knew there was something wrong,” Greyson said.

“I called 911, and my brother said, ‘Give me the phone.’”

Kian then spoked with emergency dispatcher Allison Maffin, who told him what to do.

“They told me to lay her on the ground flat with no pillows below her body and started compressions, chest compressions until the paramedics arrived,” Kian said.

“It was scary. It was just adrenaline rushes because I was scared what was going to happen.”

READ MORE: Cardiac arrest survivor searches for Good Samaritans who saved his life in Edmonton

Maffin said she could hear Kian was scared, but he was very mature under the circumstances.

“He and his brother just did an amazing job,” Maffin said.

“I’ve been here for a very long time, almost 15 years, and he’s by far the best 911 caller I’ve ever spoken to.”

Chatterson, who is a nurse, said it has been an emotional time for her. After hearing the 911 tape of the call, she was at a loss for words over the way her grandsons reacted to the situation.

“I was listening to the tape and realized what Kian was doing and how he was doing compressions on me and what that was actually like for him to have to do that,” Chatterson said.

“It’s really hard to comprehend what they had to go through.”

“I did know that they had kept their cool but just listening to Kian doing compressions, knowing it was on me — he was saving my life — I just don’t know how to put it into words,” she said.

Chatterson said it is “nothing short of a miracle” she is still here.

“I realize that we don’t have many positive outcomes after a situation like this so I’m very grateful for what everyone has done for me to bring me to this place,” she added.

“The fact that the boys acted so quickly and knew what to do was incredible.”

READ MORE: B.C. man survives heart attack during CPR class

Medavie Health Services West recognized Kian and Greyson for their efforts with Star Awards.

“We typically only hand out our Star Award once a year at the Badge, Shield and Star event, but after listening to the 911 call made by the grandsons, how they initiated CPR and delivered over 400 compressions prior to our arrival, we needed to make an exception for this call,” said Troy Davies, director of public affairs with MHS West.

Kian has a message for other kids in a similar situation.

“If they ever see a family member or friend that’s not breathing, call 911 immediately.”