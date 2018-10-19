Woman saves stranger’s life with CPR in grocery store: ‘We were meant to cross paths’

A woman who received CPR from a stranger in a grocery store found the person who helped save her life online, and now talks to her “every day.”

Marianne LaPlante was with her mother at an Aldi grocery store in Howell, N.J., last week when she started feeling unwell and suddenly fell to the ground. When nurse Lisa Manoy saw her convulsing severely on the ground, she stepped in.

“There was blood all around her head. An immense amount of blood. It was traumatic,” Manoy told Yahoo! News. Although Manoy said she hadn’t worked as a nurse for years, she began checking LaPlante’s vital signs as she went in and out of consciousness.

When LaPlante stopped breathing, Manoy performed CPR on her, and Manoy’s daughter helped keep LaPlante’s mother calm. LaPlante was then taken to the hospital, where Manoy was unable to contact her. Manoy said she was worried about how she was doing.

After the incident, LaPlante shared her gratitude on her Facebook page, thanking the stranger who helped save her life.

“I would like to thank the woman who resuscitated me at Aldi’s yesterday afternoon. You have may well saved my life. Also, thank you to the woman who held my 94-year-old Mom and said prayers with her while waiting for the ambulance,” she wrote.

“You may never see this post or know my gratitude to the both of you but I will forever think of the two women who jumped into my life and made it possible for me to see a new day. There is still great good in this world.”

Shortly after the post was shared, Manoy’s daughter saw it, and showed it to her mother. From there, Manoy and LaPlante connected, and have since been speaking every day either on the phone, via text, or on Facebook messenger.

Manoy said that LaPlante has invited her and her daughter to dinner.

“She said, ‘Is it silly to tell you I love you?’ And I said, ‘No, it’s not silly at all, because I feel the same way. I love you too,’” Manoy said. “We were meant to cross paths.”

“That’s all it was.”

