‘Dear Abby’ slammed for telling parents not to give their kids ‘foreign names’

There was a time when Dear Abby acted as a social barometer from which society got its cues to help sidestep improper behaviour. But now, it seems she’s stuck in a time warp.

A recent letter submitted by “Making Life Easy” presented a dilemma that Abby handled entirely wrong, according to many readers. The person said that they and their wife, a woman “who was born and raised in India,” had decided to start a family and the wife was “insisting” that they give their future children Indian names.

“Making Life Easy” was concerned that this would cause problems for their children and wanted to give them traditional Western names.

“Abby,” who is, in fact, Jeanne Phillips (daughter of Pauline Phillips, the original auteur of the column) advised the couple to stay away from “foreign names,” which she said were “difficult to pronounce and spell” and would cause the child to be “teased unmercifully.”

She also said sometimes a name could sound beautiful in a foreign language, but “grating” in English.

“Why saddle a kid with a name he or she will have to explain or correct with friends, teachers and fellow employees from childhood into adulthood?”

Not surprisingly, criticism from social media users, especially those of Indian descent, was swift and — to borrow a word from Phillips — unmerciful.

Dear Twitter, A famous advice columnist is telling people to whitewash their kid's names if they want to be accepted. How should I tell her that's wrong and racist? Simran Jeet Singh pic.twitter.com/URNbMT5LZ7 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) October 16, 2018

.@dearabby, Your column’s namesake, Abby, comes from Avigail, which is Hebrew, a language that sprouted far from America. The current columnist, Jeanne Phillips, bears a French name. So what exactly makes your names American and mine foreign? Sincerely, Anand Giridharadas https://t.co/NMfUQU1G0H — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) October 16, 2018

Not just whitewash. Dear Abby is promoting cultural genocide. Names are often an integral part of one's identity, lineage & culture. For Sikhs, our names are rooted in & derived from our faith. Also Todd is no more "normal" than Harpreet. Kathy is no more "normal" than Juanita. https://t.co/x00HmSoWog — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) October 16, 2018

If people can learn how to say Tchaikovsky, then they can learn how to pronounce a South Asian name. — Jhumka Gupta, ScD, MPH (@jhumkagupta) October 16, 2018

While everyone is correctly dragging Dear Abby I just want to point out the actual cool Dear Abby who was awesome & often way before her time on social issues is dead, and THIS Dear Abby is her daughter, who now writes the column with the same pen name in a ghoulish pantomime. — Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) October 17, 2018

Dear Abby, Challenging names can ultimately be a blessing.

— signed, Soledad https://t.co/U1kszt1Huf — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 17, 2018

Ugh, such a gross response by Dear Abby! Gaelic names have become quite trendy w/white Americans- if we can say "Siobhan" & "Aoife", we can handle "Lakshmi" & "Vickram"! Honor the child's heritage & family, and use your whiteness to insist people pronounce them correctly, dad! — Gesci (@gescim) October 16, 2018

.@dearabby, Screw your racist garbage. Learn how to say someone’s name – basic manners. Also, that Indian woman should not be having children with some jerk who writes to an outdated columnist for advice instead of being a communicative partner. Regards,

Mythili Sampathkumar pic.twitter.com/uAzGr25hiy — Mythili Sampathkumar (@MythiliSk) October 17, 2018

So, it turns out @dearabby is a xenophobe, racist and bigot all rolled into one. I wish I didn't have to know this. — Mirriam Richard Marx @ me Seddiq (@mirriam71) October 18, 2018

Dear Abby, Nah. Sincerely,

Padma Lakshmi https://t.co/PJBoBcHhJP — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 17, 2018

Others have also aptly pointed out that the United States recently had a president named Barack Hussein Obama — hardly what one would deem a traditional “Western” name, yet it certainly didn’t prevent him from achieving the highest office in the country.

“In my opinion, we should always celebrate a child’s cultural identity,” says Dr. Jillian Roberts, founder of Family Sparks and an associate professor at the University of Victoria. “Choosing an English-sounding name sends the message that an English name is somehow better.”

Phillips’ response is also seemingly indicative of an ignorance of America’s diversity. Approximately 14 per cent of the U.S.’s population is foreign-born, and one-fifth of Americans speak a language aside from English at home. In fact, by 2055, it is estimated that there will not be a single racial or ethnic majority in the U.S.

Looking at those numbers, it would seem that any children born in the next year or so and given an Indian name would fit right in to the American cultural melting pot.

And even if they don’t fit in, that same element that makes them so different could act as a leg up in life.

“A child should always be taught that their cultural roots are important and connections to this culture should be nurtured in every way possible,” Roberts says. “The cultural connection is more important than having an easier life, and is more central to the self-concept of the child.”