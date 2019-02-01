RCMP investigating report of attempted robbery at Riverview bank

Codiac RCMP are investigating after an attempted robbery was reported at the Bank of Montreal in Riverview, N.B. on Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the BMO location on Coverdale Road at about 10:15 a.m., but the suspect was gone when they arrived.

They say no one was injured, no weapon was shown and no money was handed over.

Staff-Sgt. Mario Fortin says they’re following leads on a possible suspect, and the investigation is continuing.

