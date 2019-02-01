Crime
February 1, 2019 9:14 am
Updated: February 1, 2019 9:15 am

Police seek suspect after business in Orillia reportedly robbed

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after a business on Westmount Drive in Orillia was reportedly robbed.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a business in Orillia was reportedly robbed.

According to Orillia OPP, on Jan. 26, at around 2:45 a.m., a suspect entered a business on Westmount Drive.

Police say the suspect allegedly had a knife and demanded cash.

Officers say the man left on foot with a quantity of cash and was last seen westbound on Mississauga Street.

Police are now searching for a man, around five feet nine inches tall. He was seen wearing a black, knitted balaclava, a black and grey jacket, black pants, black gloves, and black running shoes with white soles.

Officers say the suspect was holding a white and green square lunch bag with a specific design.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery was reported at a business in Orillia.

Orillia OPP / Provided

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

