Police seek suspect after business in Orillia reportedly robbed

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a business in Orillia was reportedly robbed.

According to Orillia OPP, on Jan. 26, at around 2:45 a.m., a suspect entered a business on Westmount Drive.

Police say the suspect allegedly had a knife and demanded cash.

Officers say the man left on foot with a quantity of cash and was last seen westbound on Mississauga Street.

Police are now searching for a man, around five feet nine inches tall. He was seen wearing a black, knitted balaclava, a black and grey jacket, black pants, black gloves, and black running shoes with white soles.

Officers say the suspect was holding a white and green square lunch bag with a specific design.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).