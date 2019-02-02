Will spring come early this year? Wiarton Willie predicts early spring

After a blisteringly cold week, frost-bitten Canadians across the country are eager for the cold temperatures to come to an end.

However, hopes of warmer weather on the horizon are riding on the furry shoulders of Canada’s beloved groundhogs.

So far, the groundhogs seem to be in disagreement. Nova Scotia’s famous Shubenacadie Sam delivered his forecast of a prolonged winter season Saturday morning, shortly followed by Wiarton Willie, who predicted an early spring.

I’m hearing a lot of booing 😔 — Shubenacadie Sam (@ShubenacadieSam) February 2, 2019

The world-famous, Pennsylvania-based Punxsutawney Phil, on the other hand, did not see his shadow and also predicted an early spring.

READ MORE: Why do we carry on with the tradition of Groundhog Day?

In addition to Punxsutawney Phil, Canada’s very own Winnipeg Wyn and Balzac Billy will also be making their predictions on Saturday about whether we’ll have six more weeks of winter or enjoy an early spring.

WATCH: Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction.

According to the legend, if a groundhog sees its shadow, it will return to its burrow, which indicates a longer winter.

If the critter doesn’t go back into hiding, spring is around the corner.

READ MORE: Marmot meteorologist or furry fraud? How accurate are Groundhog Day predictions

The events draw huge crowds every year, regardless of the accuracy of the predictions.

We’ll be updating this post throughout the day as the groundhogs deliver their forecasts one by one.