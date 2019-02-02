Get ready for spring? Manitoba Merv says no shadow, no more winter

Sick of the cold? So is Manitoba’s most famous groundhog.

Manitoba Merv joined the likes of Wiarton Willie and says spring is around the corner, having not seen his shadow at Oak Hammock Marsh Saturday morning on Groundhog Day.

But Winnipeg has yet to hear from Winnipeg Wyn, who is actually a real groundhog, compared to Merv, who is adorable, but still a puppet.

READ MORE: Will spring come early this year? Wiarton Willie predicts early end to winter

The rest of Canada’s groundhogs appear to be in disagreement so far. Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam says we’re in for six more months of winter.

I’m hearing a lot of booing 😔 — Shubenacadie Sam (@ShubenacadieSam) February 2, 2019

After several weeks of blistering and near-record breaking cold in Manitoba, we vote to believe Merv.

WATCH: Manitobans bravely face bone-chilling temperatures