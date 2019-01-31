5 Things To Do

January 31, 2019 8:04 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, January 31, 2019

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Niska New Year, Hoobiyee 2019.

1 – Hoobiyee 2019
February 1 & 2
PNE Forum, Vancouver
Tsamiks.com

2 – Vancouver Lunarfest
January 29 – February 19
Various Venues throughout Vancouver
Lunarfest.org

3 – Bill Reid Gallery
First Fridays of the month
639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Billreidgallery.ca

4 – River District Chinese New Year
February 2 11AM
River District, South Vancouver
Riverdistrict.ca

5 – Kids First Saturdays
February 2 11AM
The Polygon Gallery, Lonsdale Quay Market
Thepolygon.ca

