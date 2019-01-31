5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, January 31, 2019
Here are five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
1 – Hoobiyee 2019
February 1 & 2
PNE Forum, Vancouver
Tsamiks.com
2 – Vancouver Lunarfest
January 29 – February 19
Various Venues throughout Vancouver
Lunarfest.org
3 – Bill Reid Gallery
First Fridays of the month
639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Billreidgallery.ca
4 – River District Chinese New Year
February 2 11AM
River District, South Vancouver
Riverdistrict.ca
5 – Kids First Saturdays
February 2 11AM
The Polygon Gallery, Lonsdale Quay Market
Thepolygon.ca
