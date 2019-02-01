Crime
February 1, 2019 6:58 am

Bloodvein RCMP investigating double homicide

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP in Bloodvein are investigating a double homicide in the community.

Police said they found the bodies of two men – aged 22 and 32 – at a Bloodvein home early Wednesday morning.

RCMP consider the deaths to be homicides and continue to investigate, alongside the Major Crime Unit and a forensic identification unit from Winnipeg.

