Bloodvein RCMP investigating double homicide
RCMP in Bloodvein are investigating a double homicide in the community.
Police said they found the bodies of two men – aged 22 and 32 – at a Bloodvein home early Wednesday morning.
RCMP consider the deaths to be homicides and continue to investigate, alongside the Major Crime Unit and a forensic identification unit from Winnipeg.
