Transit officer who was shot released from hospital as armed suspect remains at large

The transit officer who was shot Wednesday afternoon near the Scott Road SkyTrain station has now been released from hospital.

Const. Josh Harms, 27, a three-year member of the force, was shot around 4 p.m. and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“He was released from hospital yesterday evening, late evening,” Sgt. Clint Hampton, media relations officer with the Transit Police, confirmed on Thursday.

“Our chief has spoken with Const. Harms. I understand he’s been in good spirits, even cracked a joke so now it’s follow-up. It’s going to be a matter of meeting with doctors, determining treatment and determining what the next path will be.”

READ MORE: Armed suspect at large after Transit police officer shot near Scott Road SkyTrain Station

“He is what you would call an exemplary officer and I truly mean that,” Hampton said. “I think if you spoke with any one of our officers that worked with Josh or supervised Josh, he’s classified as a great police officer.”

“Being a small department, it affects each and every one of our members but we are happy to hear that Josh is on the mend and he will get better.”

Hampton said while this was a shocking event, it did give the department a chance to see how local law enforcement came together to help each other.

Delta PD Cst's De Lisi & Larke dropping off coffee and snacks for #TransitPolice staff who are dealing with a senseless shooting of a police officer. Thank you @ChiefNeilDubord, @deltapolice and to all who are supporting us through this unfortunate situation. #BlueFamily pic.twitter.com/BZws8sqsgE — Cst. Shiraaz Hanif (@CstSHanif) January 31, 2019

This is the first time in the history of the Transit Police an officer has been shot.

WATCH: RCMP say officers engaged with suspect in SkyTrain shooting and were met by gunfire

Residents in Surrey’s Bridgeview neighbourhood woke up to a heavy police presence outside their homes on Thursday as the suspect in the shooting remains at large.

“The army showed up — guys in green with sniper rifles and finally I go outside and cops are yelling, ‘Go back in your house, it’s not safe,'” resident Craig Henderson told Global News.

.@SurreyRCMP continue to be along multiple streets in the Bridgeview neighbourhood. Police going door to door with suspects picture. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/eQGV13M6hr — John Hua 華仁安 (@JohnHua) January 31, 2019

People have now been allowed out of their homes but are asked to be vigilant as police question anyone entering or leaving the area. Officers are also going door-to-door asking for information.

The officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP, assistant commissioner Dwayne McDonald, said police are looking for a man in his 20s with dark skin, a dark stubble goatee and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and white Nike shoes with a black swoosh.

“The individual came to the immediate attention of the … officers as they attended to the Scott Road SkyTrain station. They attempted to engage him and they were immediately met with gunfire,” he said.

Please share: video released of the suspect who shot a @TransitPolice officer earlier today. We are actively searching for him. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/xZxM7g9zdD — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 31, 2019

Suspect description: adult male in his 20's, with dark skin, a dark stubble goatee and moustache last seen wearing a blue hoodie. Do not approach him, call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/CvukBELpw8 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 31, 2019

WATCH: Police are on scene at Scott Road SkyTrain station after reports of shots fired at around 4 p.m.

Police believe the suspect remains armed and at large.

Police have also established a tip line at 604-502-6284.

Many residents in the area are still on edge, while others are finding comfort seeing such a massive police presence in what they call an already safe and protective neighbourhood.

“The shooter should be worried about being down here because they just don’t want to mess with some of the people here,” resident Joe Lemasurier told Global News.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in a statement to the media he commends the work of the RCMP and law enforcement on Wednesday.

“I am glad and heartened to hear that [Const.] Josh Harms has been released from hospital. I wish him a very speedy and full recovery. It is a testament to the men and women in our police services who put their lives on the line every day, and yesterday is a reminder of the very real risks they take while performing their duties to keep our communities safe,” the statement reads.

“I want to commend the work that is being done by the Surrey RCMP, which have put the full weight of its resources in apprehending the suspect. I have full confidence that it is only a matter of time before the suspect is caught by the officers of Surrey RCMP.”

For now, Harms is recovering at home and the search continues.

“We have an entire department behind Josh and much bigger than that, we have the public and we have all of our brothers and sisters in law enforcement and first responders who are all rooting for Josh and working hard to arrest this suspect,” Hampton said.