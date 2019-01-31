Sarnia man facing charges after stealing lottery tickets, asking friend to cash them in

A Sarnia man tried to beat the odds by stealing some lottery tickets and asking a friend to cash them in, but according to police, there were no winners in this case.

A man went to a gas bar in the 200 block of Indian Road around 5 a.m. on Tuesday and bought a number of scratch tickets, Sarnia police said.

Nearly 14 hours later, around 6:40 p.m., the suspect went back to the store and asked to buy more tickets. That’s when police said he picked a number of tickets and ran out the door without paying.

Officers said the suspect met with someone he knew and asked that person to cash in the winning tickets.

When that individual tried to cash them, the individual was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Officers learned who the real suspect was and arrested him. The individual who tried to cash in the tickets was released unconditionally.

A 20-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.