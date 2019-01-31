Education
January 31, 2019 1:10 am
Updated: January 31, 2019 2:29 am

Kelowna area students listen to ‘Living Library’

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Dozens of Central Okanagan middle school students gathered for the third annual Living Library conference on Wednesday.

The event featured 18 presenters from around the community who shared their life stories.

Organizers hope students learn skills to better develop self-identity.

“We felt that there was a need, especially for this age group, which are the middle school students, to have an opportunity to learn more about themselves and identity, and resilience and all sorts of different things,” Harmony Day chairperson Leigh-Ann Yanow said.

The Living Library conference is part of the Central Okanagan School District’s Harmony Day activities.

Harmony Day takes place Feb. 20 in SD #23.

