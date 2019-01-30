Gas expert predicts price hike in Kelowna in next 24 to 48 hours
Fuel up now while gas is still relatively cheap, because change is coming, according to a gas expert.
“It’s more than likely you’re going to see gas prices trend up [Thursday], but you could see examples where they go up today,” Dan McTeague of GasBuddy predicted Wednesday morning.
Earlier in the day, gas in Kelowna was selling at $1.099 a litre. But by 5 p.m., some stations had prices of $1.219.
“What it costs gas stations to buy their fuel today has gone up about two cents a litre, and it’s been up about three over the past few days,” said McTeague. “And beginning Thursday [night] into Friday, it’s going to rise another three-and-a-half to four cents a litre.
“It means for us here in Kelowna, if I have a gas bar, it’s going to cost me about $1.11 a litre for the gasoline I’m selling at $1.09. That is something we rarely see here in Kelowna. Most gas stations have operated on a 12-cent a litre retail margin, which means prices could start to trend up above the $1.20, maybe the $1.22 mark, once that happens.
“Now, to be sure, there’s a lot of gasoline in the system, but it does suggest that in the next 24 to 48 hours, we’re going to see a spike of at least 10 cents a litre in Kelowna.”
Prices per litre at most gas stations of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, according to GasBuddy:
BRITISH COLUMBIA:
- Kelowna: $1.099
- Vernon: $1.099
- Penticton: $1.079
- Osoyoos: $1.129
- Merritt: $1.169
- Kamloops: $1.099
- Williams Lake: $1.199
- Quesnel: $1.169
- Prince George: $1.089
- Fort St. John: $1.139
- Dawson Creek: $1.139
- Terrace: $1.189
- Prince Rupert: $1.189
- Trail: $1.217
- Cranbrook: $1.169
- Fernie: $1.084
- Hope: $1.189
- Chilliwack: $1.199
- Abbotsford: $1.139
- New Westminster: $1.259
- Surrey: $1.249
- Vancouver: $1.229
- North Vancouver: $1.229
- Victoria: $1.279
- Nanaimo: $1.139
- Courtney: $1.259
- Campbell River: $1.309
ALBERTA:
- Calgary: $0.929
- Edmonton: $0.889
SASKATCHEWAN
- Regina: $0.949
- Saskatoon: $0.969
MANITOBA
- Winnipeg: $0.894
- Brandon: $0.976
