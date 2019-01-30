Consumer
January 30, 2019 9:11 pm

Gas expert predicts price hike in Kelowna in next 24 to 48 hours

By Online Journalist  Global News

Dan McTeague of GasBuddy says gas prices will be rising in Kelowna. He predicts the price will shoot up 10 cents a litre.

Fuel up now while gas is still relatively cheap, because change is coming, according to a gas expert.

“It’s more than likely you’re going to see gas prices trend up [Thursday], but you could see examples where they go up today,” Dan McTeague of GasBuddy predicted Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the day, gas in Kelowna was selling at $1.099 a litre. But by 5 p.m., some stations had prices of $1.219.

WATCH BELOW: (Aired Jan. 4, 2019) Experts wary of longevity of low gas prices

“What it costs gas stations to buy their fuel today has gone up about two cents a litre, and it’s been up about three over the past few days,” said McTeague. “And beginning Thursday [night] into Friday, it’s going to rise another three-and-a-half to four cents a litre.

“It means for us here in Kelowna, if I have a gas bar, it’s going to cost me about $1.11 a litre for the gasoline I’m selling at $1.09. That is something we rarely see here in Kelowna. Most gas stations have operated on a 12-cent a litre retail margin, which means prices could start to trend up above the $1.20, maybe the $1.22 mark, once that happens.

“Now, to be sure, there’s a lot of gasoline in the system, but it does suggest that in the next 24 to 48 hours, we’re going to see a spike of at least 10 cents a litre in Kelowna.”

Prices per litre at most gas stations of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, according to GasBuddy:

BRITISH COLUMBIA:

  • Kelowna: $1.099
  • Vernon: $1.099
  • Penticton: $1.079
  • Osoyoos: $1.129
  • Merritt: $1.169
  • Kamloops: $1.099
  • Williams Lake: $1.199
  • Quesnel: $1.169
  • Prince George: $1.089
  • Fort St. John: $1.139
  • Dawson Creek: $1.139
  • Terrace: $1.189
  • Prince Rupert: $1.189
  • Trail: $1.217
  • Cranbrook: $1.169
  • Fernie: $1.084
  • Hope: $1.189
  • Chilliwack: $1.199
  • Abbotsford: $1.139
  • New Westminster: $1.259
  • Surrey: $1.249
  • Vancouver: $1.229
  • North Vancouver: $1.229
  • Victoria: $1.279
  • Nanaimo: $1.139
  • Courtney: $1.259
  • Campbell River: $1.309

ALBERTA:

  • Calgary: $0.929
  • Edmonton: $0.889

SASKATCHEWAN

  • Regina: $0.949
  • Saskatoon: $0.969

MANITOBA

  • Winnipeg: $0.894
  • Brandon: $0.976

