Gas expert predicts price hike in Kelowna in next 24 to 48 hours

Fuel up now while gas is still relatively cheap, because change is coming, according to a gas expert.

“It’s more than likely you’re going to see gas prices trend up [Thursday], but you could see examples where they go up today,” Dan McTeague of GasBuddy predicted Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the day, gas in Kelowna was selling at $1.099 a litre. But by 5 p.m., some stations had prices of $1.219.

“What it costs gas stations to buy their fuel today has gone up about two cents a litre, and it’s been up about three over the past few days,” said McTeague. “And beginning Thursday [night] into Friday, it’s going to rise another three-and-a-half to four cents a litre.

“It means for us here in Kelowna, if I have a gas bar, it’s going to cost me about $1.11 a litre for the gasoline I’m selling at $1.09. That is something we rarely see here in Kelowna. Most gas stations have operated on a 12-cent a litre retail margin, which means prices could start to trend up above the $1.20, maybe the $1.22 mark, once that happens.

“Now, to be sure, there’s a lot of gasoline in the system, but it does suggest that in the next 24 to 48 hours, we’re going to see a spike of at least 10 cents a litre in Kelowna.”

Prices per litre at most gas stations of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, according to GasBuddy:

BRITISH COLUMBIA:

Kelowna: $1.099

Vernon: $1.099

Penticton: $1.079

Osoyoos: $1.129

Merritt: $1.169

Kamloops: $1.099

Williams Lake: $1.199

Quesnel: $1.169

Prince George: $1.089

Fort St. John: $1.139

Dawson Creek: $1.139

Terrace: $1.189

Prince Rupert: $1.189

Trail: $1.217

Cranbrook: $1.169

Fernie: $1.084

Hope: $1.189

Chilliwack: $1.199

Abbotsford: $1.139

New Westminster: $1.259

Surrey: $1.249

Vancouver: $1.229

North Vancouver: $1.229

Victoria: $1.279

Nanaimo: $1.139

Courtney: $1.259

Campbell River: $1.309

ALBERTA:

Calgary: $0.929

Edmonton: $0.889

SASKATCHEWAN

Regina: $0.949

Saskatoon: $0.969

MANITOBA

Winnipeg: $0.894

Brandon: $0.976