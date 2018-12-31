Consumer
Penticton welcomes the new year with cheap gas as local fuel prices drop

Vehicles line up for fuel at a gas station in Penticton where prices have dropped below a dollar.

A gas station in Penticton had the lowest fuel price in the province on Monday at 98.9 cents, according to the Gas Buddy website.

It was among a handful of gas stations in the south Okanagan city, where fuel prices dropped below a dollar.

Lineups for fuel formed at the Petro Canada gas station in Penticton on Monday, where the price of a litre of regular gas was set at 99.9 cents.

That’s well below the provincial average of 126.8 cents.

Gas Buddy reports that on Monday, the average price for a litre of fuel in the south Okanagan city was down nine cents from Sunday’s average.

