Penticton welcomes the new year with cheap gas as local fuel prices drop

A gas station in Penticton had the lowest fuel price in the province on Monday at 98.9 cents, according to the Gas Buddy website.
It was among a handful of gas stations in the south Okanagan city, where fuel prices dropped below a dollar.
Lineups for fuel formed at the Petro Canada gas station in Penticton on Monday, where the price of a litre of regular gas was set at 99.9 cents.
That’s well below the provincial average of 126.8 cents.
Gas Buddy reports that on Monday, the average price for a litre of fuel in the south Okanagan city was down nine cents from Sunday’s average.
— with files from Shelby Thom
