Frigid weather creating operational delays for TTC, GO Transit, UP Express

Wednesday’s bitter temperatures have created several issues for transit riders in the Toronto area Wednesday evening.

Riders on GO Transit’s Lakeshore East line experienced delays of up to 30 minutes because of a rail switch malfunction east of Guildwood station.

Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn said crews have been working throughout the evening to install a new hot air blower, which helps prevent snow and ice buildup at the switch.

“This is about a 30-year-old piece of infrastructure. This type of aging infrastructure really just can’t withstand a lot of the cold temperatures and some of the extreme conditions we’re seeing out there tonight,” Llewellyn told Global News.

“We appreciate people’s patience as we work through this repair.”

#UPExpress service is not running due to weather related equipment issues. We're running express buses between Union & Pearson and shuttle buses between Weston and Pearson. If travelling to Bloor, use TTC. Details at https://t.co/vX33ERUqnB. — UP Express (@UPexpress) January 31, 2019

The weather has also impacted Metrolinx’s UP Express train network. The transit agency initially said there were delays between 30 and 45 minutes due to “weather-related equipment issues,” but late Wednesday evening service was cancelled.

Shuttle buses are running express routes every 20 minutes between Union Station and Toronto Pearson International Airport. If you’re travelling to Bloor or Weston stations, you’ll have to wait for a train.

Meanwhile, on the TTC’s Line 3 RT line, service was suspended during the afternoon rush hour and replaced with shuttle buses for the rest of the day due to weather conditions.

Line 3 Scarborough: No service due to weather conditions. Shuttle buses are running. Regular SRT service not expected to resume for the remainder of today. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 30, 2019