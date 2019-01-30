Playing with the pros: Montreal Alouettes kick off Ultimate Football Tour

A special kind of class was in session at Academy Sainte-Anne in Dorval on Wednesday.

Grade 5 and 6 students at the school got a chance to take on the pros, as the Montreal Alouettes launched their Ultimate Football Tour.

With the help of several players, staff members and even their team mascot, the Als are visiting schools across the province showing kids how to play football, safely.

“With all that’s happening with concussions and all this stuff, we need to make sure that we can learn and teach football in a safe way,” said Alouettes amateur football projects supervisor, Olivier Turcotte.

The goal of the program is to show children a non-contact alternative to football, in a safe and fun way.

“Just teach them a little bit about football itself, teach them the safe way to play, so while they’re growing up they know the proper things to do while they’re playing football, because football is definitely a physical sport, but we want to teach them the safe way to do things,” said Ernest Jackson, Alouettes wide receiver.

Jackson was joined by a few of his teammates who answered questions, signed autographs and ran drills.

The school says the program is a great way to integrate sports into school.

“Alouettes players are real good role models for our kids,” said Martin Matte, director of pedagogical services at Academy Sainte-Anne. “They put the emphasis on doing sporting activities.”

The team will be touring 75 schools until May 1.

