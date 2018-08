Montreal Alouettes QB Manziel returns to practice after being under concussion protocol

Johnny Manziel was back at Montreal Alouettes practice on Monday but Antonio Pipkin took the first reps with the starters.

However, the two quarterbacks shared reps almost equally. The quarterback who goes first usually starts the next game, but it appeared that coach Mike Sherman is keeping his options open.

The Alouettes play Friday night in Ottawa.

Manziel missed two games while under concussion protocol. He missed the two practices last week but took part in a team walk through on Thursday.

Pipkin led Montreal to a 25-22 win over Toronto on Friday night, ending a six-game losing streak and posting the club’s first home victory since August, 2017.

The Alouettes acquired Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, in July in a blockbuster deal with Hamilton. He played his first two CFL games for Montreal before suffering a head injury against Ottawa.

