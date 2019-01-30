Bill Kelly: Doug Ford should drop Ron Taverner’s OPP appointment

It’s had the stench of political manipulation right from the start.

We’re talking, of course, about the very shady attempt by Doug Ford to appoint his friend, Ron Taverner, as the next OPP Commissioner.

We know that when the requirements to be Ontario’s top cop were posted, Taverner didn’t qualify, but mysteriously, two days later, the requirements were lowered, seemingly to accommodate the premier’s good friend.

READ MORE: Doug Ford says Ron Taverner will take command of OPP following review

Who changed the criteria and why? Nobody knows because nobody’s talking.

At first, Ford contended that Taverner’s appointment was done by an independent panel, but then it was discovered that at least one of the three appointees to that committee was a long time friend and co-worker of Taverner’s with Toronto Police.

When questioned about that, Ford boldly stated that as premier, he could appoint whomever he wanted to key posts.

WATCH BELOW: Doug Ford comments on Ron Taverner’s OPP appointment

The hypocrisy is astounding!

Ford removed several high-profile Liberal appointees from office. Now that he’s in the premier’s office, Ford is doing the exact same thing for his buddies.

Appointing the premier’s close friend as head of a police force that may have to investigate the premier or his government at some point is self-serving and unethical.

Somebody needs to remind Doug Ford that he was elected as premier, not Emperor, and whether he likes it or not, ethics and the rule of law apply to him, too.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.