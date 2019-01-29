World
January 29, 2019 11:14 pm

Mexican authorities find tunnel thieves used to tap gas pipelines

By Staff The Associated Press

Jan. 20: The explosion at a Mexican pipeline which killed at least 79 people has put new attention on the government's strategy to stop fuel theft, while victims' relatives say shortages stemming from the plan led victims to risk their lives.

A A

Authorities have discovered a tunnel beneath an industrial building in Mexico City that fuel thieves dug to tap gasoline and diesel pipelines.

Mexico discovers thousands of such taps each year, but seldom are they found connected to tunnels and seldom are they located in such heavily populated areas.

WATCH: Jan. 19 — Multiple people killed in Mexico fuel pipeline blast

The tunnel was several yards long and deep, and had timber framing to prevent collapse. The tunnel accessed four pipelines that carry fuel to a nearby tank farm.

All had illegal taps drilled into them.

READ MORE: Mexico pipeline explosion death toll rises to 114

Such illegal taps frequently leak and catch fire, as one did Jan. 18 in Hidalgo state, north of Mexico City.

That fire occurred as residents were gathering spilled fuel. The death toll in that fire now stands at 119; 60 per cent of the injured have died.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
gas thieves tunnel mexico
mexican gas thieves tunnel
mexican gas tunnel
mexican pipeline
mexican pipeline thieves
mexican pipeline thieves tunnel
mexican tunnel pipeline thieves

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.