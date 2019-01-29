‘I thought he was going to kill me’: constable details moments before downtown Saskatoon shooting

Riveting testimony was heard Tuesday at Mike Arcand‘s attempted murder trial at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Court heard from a Saskatoon Police Service constable who detailed the exact second he realized the pipe in Arcand’s hand was actually a gun.

What followed was a heart-pounding pursuit in Saskatoon’s downtown core until the officer drew his own weapon and shot Arcand.

Arcand has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder along with a slew of weapons-related charges in connection to an incident on Sept. 27, 2017, that caused chaos on 4th Avenue South.

Const. Cole Miklautsch testified to being on-duty that day and responded to a call of a downtown break and enter. He arrived within minutes and observed Arcand with a steel pipe in his hand.

According to reports to dispatch, the suspect was a man who had broken a window to gain access to a vehicle in a parking lot and Arcand fit the suspect’s description.

Miklautsch told court he tried to engage Arcand several times but there was no reaction from the 35-year-old to his commands.

According to the member of the canine unit, things escalated pretty quickly after that because of one thing – a homemade gun disguised as a simple steel pipe.

When told by the officer to drop the pipe, Arcand revealed the weapon he was wielding was a gun and fled the scene on foot.

By that time, Miklautsch testified that back-up began to pour onto the scene. He could hear the distinct crackle of a Taser being used and bean-bag rounds being deployed to bring Arcand to a stop.

At one point, the officer believes a fellow member of the force had been shot by the accused and unleashed his dog on Arcand.

“I thought he was going to kill me – that’s when I drew my firearm and shot. I shot three times,” Miklautsch said.

When asked if the officer could positively identify the man he encountered that day and shot, he told court it was Mike Arcand.

Court also heard from a carpenter working on the fourth floor of a swing stage outside who saw and heard everything in terms of Arcand’s first encounter with Miklautsch.

He took a video and told court that from what he observed Arcand seemed scared. Moments later when he heard gunshots ring out, he had a heartfelt moment for the 35-year-old and thought – did a simple break and enter warrant being shot by police?

The trial is expected to run for two weeks with court hearing from upwards of 21 Crown witnesses, the majority who are law enforcement personnel.

It is being tried by judge alone and as for whether Arcand will take the stand in his own defence, his lawyer Brent Little says he likely will.