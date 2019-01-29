What is dead may never die: Seeds from Halifax’s famous agave up for grabs

One of the municipality’s most popular attractions this summer is set to provide one more gift to Halifax.

The Halifax Regional Municipality has announced that 158 seeds from its agave plant are up for grabs Thursday.

The century plant called the Halifax Public Gardens its home for more than two decades but only began to bloom this past summer, after which it began to die — a feature of the agave.

Municipal staff then removed the agave and harvested the plant’s seeds.

That included drying out the plant and manually extracting the ripe seeds located within the bloomed flowers — a process that took a number of weeks.

In order to grab a seed, you’ll need to be at the Horticultural Hall at the Halifax Public Gardens from noon to 1 p.m.

The seeds will be provided on a first come, first serve basis and attendees will be limited to receiving one seed.

The municipality says any additional seeds will be stored for future use within the Halifax Public Gardens.