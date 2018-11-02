Halifax’s famous agave plant nears its end

Halifax’s famous agave plant is dying, but it’s expected that it will be leaving hundreds of seeds for future generations.

“It will produce seeds, and those seeds we hope are viable. We don’t know 100 per cent, but we are going to be giving the seeds away,” Heidi Boutilier, a horticulturalist for the municipal government, said in an interview on Friday.

She said she estimates there will be hundreds of seeds available.

Heidi Boutilier, a horticulturalist for the municipal government, says the plant’s seeds will be given away. I’ll h… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) November 02, 2018

The plant made headlines earlier in the year for worries it might not survive long enough to bloom.

Recently, it was awarded gold in The Coast’s Best Halifamous Person award.

“It really was amazing the amount of interest that it generated, which I thought was great,” Boutilier said.

The plant’s age is estimated to be between 25 and 40, she said.