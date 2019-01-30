When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast: Insights from a neuropsychologist

This is a special bonus episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s which we are calling “Extra Dosage.” Full episodes will be released every other Wednesday. In between, Niki and I will share new information, original interviews and extra material that provide more context to topics raised in the previous episodes of the podcast. We’ll also answer your questions. Feel free to write us at parkinsonspod@curiouscast.ca.

In this episode of the When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast, Niki Reitmayer and I talk to neuropsychologist Dr. Robert Duff. He’s the host of the Hard Core Self Help podcast, and is a neuropsychologist who works with Parkinson’s patients on a regular basis.

Parkinson’s doesn’t necessarily lead to cognitive impairment, but it can. The threat alone, though, makes me think that every time I forget a word, have trouble with complex issues or can’t complete my Sudoku, I might be leaking brain power.

Likely, I’m just freaking myself out. However, for peace of mind, there are ways to monitor and test cognitive function. I know that in one of my less grounded moments of perceived cognition erosion, my neurologist ran me through a battery of memory exercises. I checked out fine.

Additionally, neuropsychologists like Dr. Duff work with neurologists to help evaluate cognitive abilities. We speak candidly with Dr. Duff about Parkinson’s possible impact on the brain, mental health issues with Parkinson’s, what people can expect if going through a battery of neuropsych tests, and what he’s learned about PD after treating hundreds of patients. Additionally, he explains why it might be beneficial for everyone with Parkinson’s to take up a new hobby.

When Life Gives You Parkinson’s was selected as one of Apple’s best podcasts of 2018.

