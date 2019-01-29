Weather
January 29, 2019 7:26 am

Buses cancelled, schools closed in Guelph, Wellington County

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

All school buses are cancelled and all schools are closed Tuesday in Wellington County.

Both the UGDSB and the WCDSB made the announcements on their web sites Tuesday morning with the catholic board noting that exams will be pushed back a day.

Exams for all high school students have been pushed back one day as well so if a student were to be taking an exam on Tuesday it will now be on Wednesday and so on.

The University of Guelph is open and classes will proceed as scheduled.

