Buses cancelled, schools closed in Guelph, Wellington County

All school buses are cancelled and all schools are closed Tuesday in Wellington County.

Both the UGDSB and the WCDSB made the announcements on their web sites Tuesday morning with the catholic board noting that exams will be pushed back a day.

READ MORE: Residential plow out scheduled for Guelph on Tuesday

Exams for all high school students have been pushed back one day as well so if a student were to be taking an exam on Tuesday it will now be on Wednesday and so on.

SYSTEM SHUT DOWN: All schools in the UGDSB are closed today (Jan. 29) due to winter weather. All buses and taxis to UGDSB schools are cancelled. The board offices are closed. This is a system shut down – staff should not report to work. — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) January 29, 2019

Secondary school exam schedules will be delayed by one day: https://t.co/5yQRqfeDDT — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) January 29, 2019

The University of Guelph is open and classes will proceed as scheduled.

Update: #UofG is open weather being monitored https://t.co/GID5jmC8Xv — University of Guelph (@uofg) January 29, 2019