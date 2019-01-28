Residential plow out scheduled for Guelph on Tuesday

The City of Guelph says a residential plow out is scheduled to start early Tuesday morning so crews can clear away all of the snow from an Alberta Clipper passing through southern Ontario.

Crews will hit roads, bike lanes, sidewalks and trails beginning at 2 a.m. and will continue plowing until all the snow is cleared away.

Residents will have to move all parked cars off the streets so plows can pass.

The city said a plow out is typically completed 24 hours after the storm has stopped.

“During that time, we start plowing main roads and bike lanes first, followed by secondary roads,” the city said in a news release, noting that residential streets will be plowed last.

The city said their 660 kilometres of sidewalk and multi-use paths could take up to three days to clear.

Residents can follow along with the city’s effort by using their Plow Tracker map and sign up for email alerts.

The city is also asking residents to help clear sidewalks near their property along with keeping fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow.

Residents are being reminded to shovel a spot for waste carts or place them in the driveway one foot from the curb.

Drivers are being reminded to never pass a snow plow.