Latest school closures, bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 29, 2019
The road conditions due to the snow in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school closures and bus cancellations Tuesday morning.
Below is a list of school closures and bus cancellations:
Peel District School Board: All schools are CLOSED, including busing for before/after school programs.
Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.
Toronto District School Board: All school bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.
