Latest school closures, bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 29, 2019

The road conditions due to the snow in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school closures and bus cancellations Tuesday morning.

Below is a list of school closures and bus cancellations:

Peel District School Board: All schools are CLOSED, including busing for before/after school programs.

To all the #peelfam who asked before: due to weather conditions, all schools and offices in the Peel District School Board are closed for Tuesday, Jan. 29. This includes all busing and all before/after school programs, including night school. #ONStorm #PeelSnowDay pic.twitter.com/pnbFMhDCSf — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) January 29, 2019

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.

ALL DPCDSB schools and facilities are closed today due to weather conditions. Secondary students, please check https://t.co/4e4sO72p6v for revised exam schedule. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) January 29, 2019

Toronto District School Board: All school bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

All school buses are cancelled for today. — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) January 29, 2019

Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

All school bus transportation has been cancelled for today. — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) January 29, 2019

Durham District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.

School Bus Cancellation – January 29

DSTS has cancelled all school buses and transportation for today due to inclement weather. https://t.co/k00BmKjPx5 — DurhamDSB (@DurhamDSB) January 29, 2019

Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.

Transportation update for Tuesday, January 29: School buses are cancelled for all zones today due to weather conditions. Schools remain open. — Durham Catholic District School Board (@DurhamCatholic) January 29, 2019