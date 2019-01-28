Toronto set to be hit with biggest snowfall of winter, 15 to 25 cm expected

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing itself as it’s about to be hit with the biggest snowfall of the year — and it will be underway just as the afternoon commute commences.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected to hit the city by Tuesday morning, the result of an “Alberta Clipper” which is crossing the region.

“The evening commute will be very messy with snow and blowing snow,” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said, adding temperatures will remain well below freezing.

Winds gusting to 50 km per hour are expected to blow the snow around, making for treacherous driving conditions.

The City of Toronto said salting operations began just after noon on Monday and plows will begin once the snow accumulation hits 5 cm.

The TTC issued a warning to commuters Monday to “plan ahead” for the conditions. Anti-icing efforts are underway, as well as heaters have been turned on across the TTC network.

Extra staff will also be working overnight to monitor signals and tracks.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said commuters who are driving should make sure snow is cleared off of vehicles, that emergency supplies are stocked and that washer fluid is topped up. He said to also make sure you are giving yourself extra time.

Intense lake effect squall shifting north from Mississauga to Toronto in the next hour. Snow rates of 2-4cm per hour and winds gusting over 40km/h. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/5dvNtmA8Fu — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 28, 2019

“This afternoon will be a slow drive home, it’s going to be messy,” he said. “I know the plows and salters are going to be out there in time, but with all that traffic volume and that constant accumulation and blowing snow that we’re going to experience, it’s going to make for a treacherous drive.”

Schmidt said most collisions that take place during events like these are “preventable.”

“Drivers just going too fast, following too close, not paying attention — those are absolutely preventable and we just want people to do their part,” he said.

If you get into a collision, Schmidt said drivers involved should remove themselves from the highway to exchange information or get to a collision reporting centre.

After the storm hits, Farnell said temperatures will continue to plummet into the double-digits below freezing by late Tuesday. He said Wednesday will be one of the coldest days of the entire winter season with temperatures hovering near -20 C, with wind chills below -30 C.

List of closures and delays

– Centennial College is set to close at 3:30 p.m.

– University of Toronto Mississauga is set to close at 4 p.m.

– Sheridan College is set to close at 4 p.m.

– Humber College and University of Guelph-Humber is set to close at 6 p.m.

– City of Brampton recreation programs are cancelled as of 3 p.m.

– City of Mississauga recreation programs, planning and road safety meetings cancelled as of 3 p.m.

– GO Transit is reporting delays on bus routes in Mississauga, Brampton and Toronto

The Square One GO Terminal 14:10 – Finch 15:10 #GObus is 20 minutes late from Square One due to weather and traffic. — GO Transit Bus (@GOtransitBus) January 28, 2019

The Hwy 407 Bus Terminal 14:25 – Square One 14:50 #GObus is estimated to be 30 minutes late from Square One because of an equipment problem. — GO Transit Bus (@GOtransitBus) January 28, 2019

Please be advised that due to today’s inclement weather, all @MississaugaRec, @SaugaCulture & @mississaugalib programs and classes will be cancelled as of 3 p.m. today. Libraries and community centres remain open. Safe travels. pic.twitter.com/OkKGN75R8C — City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) January 28, 2019

Hi #Mississauga, please be advised that tonight’s Planning and Development Committee (PDC) & tomorrow’s Road Safety Committee meetings have been cancelled due to inclement weather. Stay tuned for rescheduling updates. Drive safe. pic.twitter.com/eShcKRd9is — City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) January 28, 2019

Based on forecast accumulation, we're expecting that plowing operations may commence between 5pm – 7pm and will continue overnight. Stay clear of the plows. This enables them to more quickly and efficiently clear the roads. Don't pass in between plows. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) January 28, 2019

Salting operations have commenced on the Martin Goodman Trail and separated bike lanes downtown. Salting & plowing will continue through the afternoon and into the evening. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) January 28, 2019

We have extra staff in place and working overnight to monitor signals and track. Please follow @TTCnotices for real-time updates on impacts to your transit route and plan for extra time commuting once the snow starts falling. 2/2 — Sue Motahedin – TTC (@TTCsue) January 28, 2019